NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Museum of Modern Art

A yearly highlight of New York’s repertory programming, To Save and Project continues with a program featuring Jean-Luc Godard, Anne-Marie Miéville, and D.W. Griffith.

IFC Center

John Cassavetes’ The Killing of a Chinese Bookie plays in both its theatrical and director’s cuts; Shutter Island, Fire Walk with Me, Oldboy, The Shining, and The Brood show late.

Roxy Cinema

Larry Clark is in-person for The Smell of Us while Gus Van Sant’s Gerry and Drugstore Cowboy play on 35mm alongside Good Will Hunting.

Anthology Film Archives

Films by Jonas Mekas and Georges Méliès play in Essential Cinema.

Film Forum

Mary Poppins shows on Sunday.

Nitehawk Cinema

13 Going on 30 and a print of The Birds play early.

Paris Theater

The Curse of Frankenstein screens early on Sunday.

Metrograph

The Flower of My Secret, Army of Shadows, Cinderella, and Water Lilies play on 35mm; A New Love in Tokyo starts a run, while a Max Ophuls series begins; the Clara Law series, Amos Poe retrospective, Fugitive Days, The Year Begins in Silence, Tokyo 199X, and Touch Me with Your Eyes continue.