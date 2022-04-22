NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

IFC Center

A Gaspar Noé retrospective is underway; the new restorations of INLAND EMPIRE and Mississippi Masala continue; Eraserhead, The Crow, Re-Animator, and Derek Jarman’s Sebastiane have late-night showings.

Roxy Cinema

Ugetsu and Altered States screen on 35mm this weekend.

Film Forum

A new Nights of Cabiria restoration has started, while the Sidney Poitier retrospective includes films by Ford, Kubrick, and Hitchcock.

Metrograph

A retrospective of nonfiction filmmaker Lionel Rogosin is underway, while novelist Gary Indiana has a selection running down.

Anthology Film Archives

Almost never screened, the films of Friedl Kubelka vom Gröller are given a series, while Laurel & Hardy plays alongside Sunrise in Essential Cinema.