NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Roxy Cinema

Fat City screens on 35mm this Sunday, as does a 16mm puppets program; restorations of Santa Sangre and Amadeus play Friday and Saturday, respectively.

Museum of Modern Art

A major highlight of any filmgoing year, To Save and Project continues, with Anthony Mann’s Jimmy Stewart-starring Bend of the River screening Friday.

Film Forum

AI: From Metropolis to Ex Machina continues, featuring a rare 35mm showing of THX 1138, Gog in 3D, and RoboCop; The Iron Giant screens on Sunday.

IFC Center

The classic rock doc Dig! returns with an extended recut; a Donald Sutherland retrospective continues; Seven, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Battle Royale, and The Lost Boys show late.

Anthology Film Archives

Blackout 1973 features films by Sembène, Mambéty and more; Essential Cinema hosts two Georges Méliès programs.

Museum of the Moving Image

See It Big! Let It Snow brings On Her Majesty’s Secret Service and Larisa Shepitko’s The Ascent.

Metrograph

Woman in the Dunes, The Face of Another, Ashes of Time, and Taste of Cherry play on 35mm; programs featuring Fujisawa Isao, Jonathan Rosenbaum, and Brigitte Lin begin while Delphine Seyrig: Rebel Muse, Amongst Humans, Raise Ravens, and 15 Minutes continue.