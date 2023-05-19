NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Roxy Cinema

A New Leaf and Ishtar screen, the former on 35mm, while a print of The Fifth Element screens.

IFC Center

A David Lynch retrospective has begun, with Lost Highway playing on 35mm this Sunday; Party Girl plays in new 4K restorations, while A Clockwork Orange, They Live, Back to the Future, and Aliens have late showings; The Wizard of Oz also plays.

Film Forum

A retrospective on New York movies is underway, featuring Cassavetes, Friedkin, Walter Hill, and Michael Roemer’s The Plot Against Harry; Fellini’s early masterwork I Vitelloni continues screening; Auntie Mame plays this Sunday.

Museum of Modern Art

The Rialto Pictures retrospective closes with films by Buñuel, Carpenter, Dante, and more.

Museum of the Moving Image

Steven Spielberg’s Jaws plays on 35mm this Saturday.

BAM

A director’s cut of The Doom Generation returns.