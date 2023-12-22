Film at Lincoln Center

A massive Edward Yang retrospective, New York’s first in a dozen years, has begun, featuring new restorations of A Confucian Confusion and Mahjong.

Museum of the Moving Image

A Roy Andersson retrospective begins with two lesser-seen works; the Todd Haynes series continues with Carol and Far from Heaven; Ghost in the Shell plays on Friday, while The Shop Around the Corner screens through the weekend.

Film Forum

A Charlie Chaplin series is underway to coincide with the new Woman of Paris restoration; Days of Heaven (read our interview with Brooke Adams) and Michael Powell’s career-killing masterwork Peeping Tom continue.

Museum of Modern Art

The comprehensive Ennio Morricone retrospective continues, including Once Upon a Time in America.

Roxy Cinema

Amadeus plays on 35mm; Home Alone also screens.

IFC Center

It’s a Wonderful Life and Alphaville have runs; Black Christmas, Revenge of the Sith, Last Crusade, Superman, Battle Royale, and Silent Night, Deadly Night have late showings.