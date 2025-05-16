NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Brooklyn Center for Theatre Research

Michael Almereyda’s Cymbeline screens on Friday with the director present for an intro and Q&A.

BAM

A celebration of Malcolm X’s centennial brings Spike Lee’s biopic, Black Orpheus, Nothing But a Man, and more; Haydn Keenan’s Going Down, newly restored, begins a run.

Film at Lincoln Center

A career-spanning Kira Muratova retrospective begins with new restorations.

Roxy Cinema

Mad Max: Fury Road plays on 35mm this Friday and Sunday; Saturday and Sunday bring a print of Caligula: The Ultimate Cut; A Bug’s Life plays for free on Sunday.

Museum of Modern Art

A Larry Gottheim retrospective and The Lady at 100 continue.

Film Forum

A Jack Lemmon centenary retrospective has started; a restoration of René Clément’s Forbidden Games (watch our trailer debut), the new 35mm print of 8½, and Mort Rifkin favorite A Man and a Woman continue.

Museum of the Moving Image

MoMI members can see the first seven Mission: Impossible films this weekend.

IFC Center

Goodfellas and Withnail and I play daily; From Beyond, In the Realm of the Senses, and Liquid Sky show late.

Nitehawk Cinema

Paris Is Burning and My Neighbor Totoro screen early on Saturday and Sunday.

Anthology Film Archives

Films by Mojo Lorwin, Lee Breuer, and Lola Arias play in a retrospective of the Segal Center.

Metrograph

Cries and Whispers, Time Without Pity, and Buffalo ’66 play on 35mm; a Freddie Francis retrospective starts while Guided By Animals, The Time That Remains, Scenes from the End of History, and Tyler Mitchell, Louise Giovanelli, and Syd Mead series continues.