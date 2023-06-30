NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Film Forum

Godard’s Contempt and Midnight Cowboy play in 4K restorations.

Museum of the Moving Image

E.T., Roger Rabbit, and An American Werewolf in London play on 35mm in a summer movie series, while a print of The Royal Tenenbaums screens on Sunday; The Beast from 20,000 Fathoms also shows.

BAM

A series of recent restorations brings films by Claire Denis, Orson Welles, Hou Hsiao-hsien, and the Three Colors trilogy.

Film at Lincoln Center

The Mother and the Whore begins a run in its 4K restoration; Friday plays for free (when else) Friday night in Damrosch Park.

Museum of Modern Art

Prints from the 20th Century Fox vault begin playing in a new series.

Roxy Cinema

35mm prints of Manhattan, A Dirty Shame, Uncle Sam, and The Rocky Horror Picture Show screen, while Fassbeinder’s Whity also plays.

IFC Center

The David Lynch and Studio Ghibli retrospectives continue while Independence Day has late showings.