NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Museum of Modern Art
A Theater Near You includes films by Chantal Akerman, Bertolucci, Aldrich, and more.

Anthology Film Archives
A J. Hoberman-curated series on New York avant-garde begins.

Roxy Cinema
Barry Lyndon and Fassbinder’s Chinese Roulette screen on 35mm.

Museum of the Moving Image
Pursuant to the question of our time––is Tom Cruise evil?––a new, career-spanning retrospective gets underway; The Muppets Take Manhattan plays this weekend.

Film Forum
Apocalypse Now‘s “roadshow edition” begins screening; the 4K restoration of Shall We Dance?, debuting Masayuki Suo’s cut, continues; The Wiz plays on Sunday.

Film at Lincoln Center
A survey of Jordan Peele’s Us, featuring films by Orson Welles, Jan Švankmajer, and Robert Zemeckis, begins, while a restoration of Christiane F. starts.

Paris Theater
The career-spanning Hitchcock series continues.

IFC Center
Ran continues in a 40th-anniversary restoration; DogtoothBefore SunriseBefore SunsetBefore Midnight, and Happiness play daily; Breaking GlassGummoMean Streets, and a print of The Descent show late.

Nitehawk Cinema
A new 4K restoration of Compensation screens early on Saturday and Sunday.

Brooklyn Academy of Music
Films by Pierre Creton & Vincent Barré screen.

Metrograph
Women on the Verge of a Nervous BreakdownAlice Doesn’t Live Here AnymoreLust Caution, and a host of films in the Mikio Naruse series play on 35mm; The Anthropocene Trilogy starts while Shanghai DreamsMumblecoreThe Show Must Go OnVolver a CarmenDaughter of Water, and Guided By Animals continue.

