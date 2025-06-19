NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Museum of Modern Art

A Theater Near You includes films by Chantal Akerman, Bertolucci, Aldrich, and more.

Anthology Film Archives

A J. Hoberman-curated series on New York avant-garde begins.

Roxy Cinema

Barry Lyndon and Fassbinder’s Chinese Roulette screen on 35mm.

Museum of the Moving Image

Pursuant to the question of our time––is Tom Cruise evil?––a new, career-spanning retrospective gets underway; The Muppets Take Manhattan plays this weekend.

Film Forum

Apocalypse Now‘s “roadshow edition” begins screening; the 4K restoration of Shall We Dance?, debuting Masayuki Suo’s cut, continues; The Wiz plays on Sunday.

Film at Lincoln Center

A survey of Jordan Peele’s Us, featuring films by Orson Welles, Jan Švankmajer, and Robert Zemeckis, begins, while a restoration of Christiane F. starts.

Paris Theater

The career-spanning Hitchcock series continues.

IFC Center

Ran continues in a 40th-anniversary restoration; Dogtooth, Before Sunrise, Before Sunset, Before Midnight, and Happiness play daily; Breaking Glass, Gummo, Mean Streets, and a print of The Descent show late.

Nitehawk Cinema

A new 4K restoration of Compensation screens early on Saturday and Sunday.

Brooklyn Academy of Music

Films by Pierre Creton & Vincent Barré screen.

Metrograph

Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore, Lust Caution, and a host of films in the Mikio Naruse series play on 35mm; The Anthropocene Trilogy starts while Shanghai Dreams, Mumblecore, The Show Must Go On, Volver a Carmen, Daughter of Water, and Guided By Animals continue.