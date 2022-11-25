NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.
Roxy Cinema
Two of Steven Spielberg’s best films, A.I. and Catch Me If You Can, play on 35mm while a print of E.T. also shows; a puppet program has a 16mm screening this Sunday.
Museum of the Moving Image
A series on director’s cuts includes The New World, The Act of Killing, Ishtar, and Brazil, while a retro of documentary filmmaker Noriaki Tsuchimoto concludes.
Film Forum
Two great pieces of Vibe Cinema—The Last Waltz and Paris, Texas—have showings while four Laurel & Hardy shorts play Sunday.
Anthology Film Archives
The General screens in “Essential Cinema.”
Museum of Modern Art
A series on Filipino filmmaker Mike De Leon continues.
IFC Center
Cronenberg’s Rabid, Night of the Living Dead, Prince of Darkness, The Evil Dead, and From Dusk Till Dawn all play.