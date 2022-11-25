NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Roxy Cinema

Two of Steven Spielberg’s best films, A.I. and Catch Me If You Can, play on 35mm while a print of E.T. also shows; a puppet program has a 16mm screening this Sunday.

Museum of the Moving Image

A series on director’s cuts includes The New World, The Act of Killing, Ishtar, and Brazil, while a retro of documentary filmmaker Noriaki Tsuchimoto concludes.

Film Forum

Two great pieces of Vibe Cinema—The Last Waltz and Paris, Texas—have showings while four Laurel & Hardy shorts play Sunday.

Anthology Film Archives

The General screens in “Essential Cinema.”

Museum of Modern Art

A series on Filipino filmmaker Mike De Leon continues.

IFC Center

Cronenberg’s Rabid, Night of the Living Dead, Prince of Darkness, The Evil Dead, and From Dusk Till Dawn all play.