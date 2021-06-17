Man gave names to all the animals; director Michael Sarnoski saw fit to keep it simple. Pig, his directorial debut, finds truffle-hunting Nicolas Cage roaming the wilds of Portland for his beloved boar, kidnapped over reasons surely revealed to dramatic effect.

Because Cage is, put one way, difficult to comprehensively track nowadays, there’s temptation to lump this with the reams and reams (and reams) of regrettable credits populating Cage’s IMDb lately. Marking their second swine-related release of the year, NEON’s involvement would suggest something a cut above; we’ll let the first trailer be the judge of that.

With Alex Wolff and Adam Arkin populating the cast, Pig arrives on July 16. Watch the trailer below.