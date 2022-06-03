Each week we highlight the noteworthy titles that have recently hit streaming platforms in the United States. Check out this week’s selections below and past round-ups here.

Camera (David Cronenberg)

One of David Cronenberg’s most haunting projects contains nary an exploding head or freshly formed orifice. 2000’s Camera instead turns its smeary digital lens towards the musings of an aging thespian, his depressive musings compounded by the most rapid-fire tempo Cronenberg’s ever waged. A key part of the canon that’s nevertheless flown under-radar, and Le Cinéma Club present it, free, for one week as Crimes of the Future arrives. – Nick N.

Where to Stream: Le Cinéma Club

Fire Island (Andrew Ahn)

Fire Island is primarily a retelling of Pride and Prejudice. In a similar vein to Clueless, the masterful modernization of another Jane Austen novel, Ahn and writer / co-lead Joel Kim Booster have updated the classic romance novel with a fresh twist. Flipping the script on the 19th-century England-set tale involving straight white people, Fire Island marks a 21st-century, entirely queer, racially diverse interpretation. Focusing on Noah (Booster) and Howie (Bowen Yang), gay Asian-American best friends who are taking their annual vacation to Fire Island along with a group of their other friends, they are in search of sun, alcohol, and good sex, not expecting love to come over the horizon. – Logan K. (full review)

Where to Stream: Hulu

Freddy Got Fingered (Tom Green)

Picture this: A disturbed young man, prone to zoophilic outbursts, returns to his family home in Portland, Oregon, after being fired from a factory job in LA. His father berates and belittles him, often leaving his mother shaking from fear. He strikes up a relationship with a wheelchair-bound nurse to whom his father refers as a “cripple” and “retard slut whore.” Tired of the abuse, the young man invents a lie during a family therapy session: that his father sexually molested his younger brother, Freddy. The brother is committed to a home for abused children, their mother leaves the house, and the young man learns to channel familial trauma into art. Then picture this: the synopsis offered above is not for a dour, European arthouse drama but a $14 million, 20th Century Fox-distributed comedy written by, directed by, and starring a Canadian comedian most famous for an MTV prank show. – Ethan V. (read his full interview with Tom Green)

Where to Stream: Hulu

Friends and Strangers (James Vaughan)

Nothing happens in James Vaughan’s Friends and Strangers in the same way that nothing happens in the films of Hong Sangsoo. The people navigating this entrancing debut feature (a lively pantheon of Australian twenty-somethings plus the occasional grownup proper) meet and talk; couples come together and drift apart; plans are shared and swiftly abandoned. But even a non-event can have its own sense of happening, and even a maze of chance encounters can reveal its own intelligent design. Populated by young adults fumbling after a coherent identity, Friends and Strangers behaves like them. It is a film of detours, digressions, and everyday surrealism––one that draws its unsettling allure from the angst that comes when you realize the path you’ve walked along isn’t paved anymore, and the future you’re venturing into will be entirely your own making. – Leonardo G. (full review)

Where to Stream: MUBI (free for 30 days)

Miami Vice (Michael Mann)

I dare you to find a movie that is more self-assuredly cool than Miami Vice. I dare you to find a film that is more in love with itself than Miami Vice. I dare you to find two characters more cool-infused than Jamie Foxx and Colin Farrell as Ricardo Tubbs and Sonny Crocket (respectively) in Miami Vice. This movie burns with the fire that only the truly un-self-conscious can embrace, and every scene drips with style and grace. The violence is sudden and real while still managing to be thrilling and electrifying. Every beat is calibrated for maximum sleekness, and thanks to the investment of the actors and the determination of writer-director Michael Mann, that cool is achieved. The soundtrack thumps, the sun shines, and the bullets fly. This is the pinnacle of action in the new millennium. – Brian R.

Where to Stream: HBO Max

The Northman (Robert Eggers)

Whether the dread-inducing rituals of witches or a turpentine-fueled descent into hysteria, Robert Eggers’ cinema is of unflinching immersion. Trapped in the center of symmetrical frames and surrounded by immaculate production design, the only escape for his characters’ fury seems to be bounding off the screen onto the audience themselves. The effect oscillates between entrancing and grating, wearing one down until there’s no choice but to succumb to the mania and plunge into the madness. A considerable step up in scope, his third feature The Northman gratefully bears scant touches of a compromised vision, delivering a bloody, visceral Viking epic that utilizes a simple revenge template as the canvas to examine the contradictions of a hero’s journey. – Jordan R. (full review)

Where to Stream: Peacock

Terence Davies: A Retrospective

As his latest feature Benediction arrives in theaters, I was pleased to speak with the brilliant Terence Davies about the making of his latest work. Now, the opportunity to catch up with his past work has arrived courtesy of The Criterion Channel, featuring Children (1976), Madonna and Child (1980), Death and Transfiguration (1983), Distant Voices, Still Lives (1988), The Long Day Closes (1992), The Neon Bible (1995), Of Time and the City (2008), The Deep Blue Sea (2011), Sunset Song (2015), and A Quiet Passion (2016).

Where to Stream: The Criterion Channel

Also New to Streaming

Amazon Prime

Pulse

Signs

The Criterion Channel

100 Years of Judy Garland

Atlantis

Billy Wilder’s 1940s

Double Indemnity

Directed by Ulrike Ottinger

Fire Music

Karen Dalton: In My Own Time

Microbudget Movies

Queersighted: The Musical!

‘Round Midnight

Seconds

HBO Max

Beach Rats

Border

Damsel

The Grand Budapest Hotel

They Shall Not Grow Old

Total Recall

Hulu

Alien series

The American

Burn After Reading

Corky Romano

Die Hard series

Martha Marcy May Marlene

MUBI (free for 30 days)

Irreversible

Have a Nice Day

Sycorax

The World of Kanako

Wet Sand

And Then We Danced

Netflix

The Departed

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible II

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

Titanic

Tubi

The Apartment

Assault on Precinct 13

Bad Lieutenant

Blue Velvet

Death Proof

Deep Cover

Dick Tracy

Drive

Fail Safe

Fargo

The French Connection

Hardcore

Hard Target

A History of Violence

Hoop Dreams

The Immigrant

I’m Not There

Ismael’s Ghosts

The Long Goodbye

Malcolm X

Midnight Cowboy

Mother

The Night of the Hunter

Psycho

Speed

Starship Troopers

Straw Dogs

Sweet Smell of Success

Thief

Two Lovers

True Romance

Videodrome

VOD

Charlotte

Dashcam

