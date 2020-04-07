While the mysteries surrounding Natalie Wood’s death nearly forty years ago remain unsolved, a new documentary that premiered at Sundance shines a spotlight on her vibrant life rather than the many rumors and theories that have dominated headlines. Perhaps not totally dissimilar to the way Quentin Tarantino gave us a glimpse into the spirit of Sharon Tate in Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, director Laurent Bouzereau looks to be doing the same for Wood. Featuring her daughter Natasha Gregson Wagner as well as previously unseen home movies, photographs, diaries, and letters, it’ll now arrive on HBO this May and the trailer has arrived.

Dan Mecca said in our Sundance review, “There will be no grand revelations here, no shocking moments. Guided through her mother’s impressive life by daughter Natasha Gregson Wagner, the documentary focuses primarily on the good that Wood left behind. Famous as a child, Natalia Nikolaevna Zakharenko had her name changed to “Natalie Wood” by producer William Goetz in honor of director Sam Wood. You may remember the young starlet as the girl in Miracle on 34th Street.”

See the trailer below.

Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind is an intimate portrait of actor Natalie Wood’s life and career, told through the eyes of her daughter Natasha Gregson Wagner and others who knew her best. The film celebrates the woman behind the iconic imagery and explores the compelling details of Wood’s personal life and illustrious career that are often overshadowed by her tragic death.

Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind arrives on HBO on May 5.