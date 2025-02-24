MUBI has unveiled its lineup for next month’s streaming offerings, featuring Hou Hsiao-hsien’s The Assassin, Zhang Yimou’s Shadow, Quentin Dupieux’s Daaaaaali!, along with El Planeta from Amalia Ulman, whose latest Sundance-premiering feature Magic Farm was picked up by the company. An additional highlight is Joanna Hogg’s new short Autobiography of a Handbag, which is also available to stream below.

Alistair Ryder said of Quentin Dupieux’s Daaaaaali! in his review, “Despite casting several of France’s finest character actors as the famed Spaniard, this isn’t an I’m Not There-style tribute to the artist’s spirit attempting an unconventional work in vein like theirs. Dupieux clearly has no interest in those sub-genres of the biopic, either, even if he does have a clear reverence for his subject. Instead his madcap romp manages to blow up all biopic expectations in the most winningly stupid ways imaginable; as with his other recent work, there is a more profound question lingering beneath the broad gags, but it’s never written to feel like a grander thesis statement to distract from the comedy. If anything, the inherent silliness of the film exists to help further the exploration of the biopic genre’s inherent failings, and whether any artist should allow someone else’s voice to spin their story into their own words.”

March 1st

Glassland, directed by Gerard Barrett / Sláinte: Contemporary Irish Cinema

Intermission, directed by John Crowley / Sláinte: Contemporary Irish Cinema

Kisses, directed by Lance Daly / Sláinte: Contemporary Irish Cinema

Byzantium, directed by Neil Jordan / Sláinte: Contemporary Irish Cinema

The Journey, directed by Nick Hamm / Sláinte: Contemporary Irish Cinema

Song of Granite, directed by Pat Collins / Sláinte: Contemporary Irish Cinema

El Planeta directed by Amalia Ulman / Latest & Greatest

The Assassin, directed by Hou Hsiao-hsien / Beyond the 36th Chamber

The Final Master, directed by Xu Haofeng / Beyond the 36th Chamber

Shadow, directed by Zhang Yimou / Beyond the 36th Chamber

Citizenfour, directed by Laura Poitras

Ema, directed by Pablo Larraín