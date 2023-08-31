MUBI has announced its lineup of streaming offerings for September, including the exclusive streaming premieres for Rebecca Zlotowski’s Other People’s Children; and Lola Quivoron’s Rodeo; and Rotting in the Sun by Sebastián Silva, whose work is highlighted in a series that also includes The Maid, Life Kills Me, and Nasty Baby.
Additional selections include a mini-retro of last year’s TIFF (Pacifiction and the newest film by Sophy Romvari among them), 10 by Pedro Almodóvar, and David Lynch’s rare 1988 short The Cowboy and the Frenchman, starring Harry Dean Stanton and Jack Nance.
September 1
Volver, directed by Pedro Almodóvar
Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, directed by Pedro Almodóvar
Matador, directed by Pedro Almodóvar
Dark Habits, directed by Pedro Almodóvar
Law of Desire, directed by Pedro Almodóvar
High Heels, directed by Pedro Almodóvar
Kika, directed by Pedro Almodóvar
Live Flesh, directed by Pedro Almodóvar
The Flower of My Secret, directed by Pedro Almodóvar
What Have I Done to Deserve This?, directed by Pedro Almodóvar
Robin Hood, directed by Allan Dwan
Domino, directed by Brian De Palma
Orchestra Rehearsal, directed by Federico Fellini
The Big Heat, directed by Fritz Lang
Our Idiot Brother, directed by Jesse Peretz
Macbeth, directed by Justin Kurzel
The Passenger, directed by Michelangelo Antonioni
September 4
Stane, directed Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović
September 7
Untold Hours, directed by Daniel Warth
I Thought the World of You, directed by Kurt Walker
It’s What Each Person Needs, directed by Sophy Romvari
September 8
Rodeo, directed by Lola Quivoron
September 15
The Maid, directed by Sebastián Silva
Life Kills Me, directed by Sebastián Silva
Nasty Baby, directed by Sebastián Silva
Rotting in the Sun, directed by Sebastián Silva
September 20
The Cowboy and the Frenchman, directed by David Lynch
September 22
Innocence, directed by Lucile Hadžihalilović
September 29
Other People’s Children, directed by Rebecca Zlotowski