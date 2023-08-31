MUBI has announced its lineup of streaming offerings for September, including the exclusive streaming premieres for Rebecca Zlotowski’s Other People’s Children; and Lola Quivoron’s Rodeo; and Rotting in the Sun by Sebastián Silva, whose work is highlighted in a series that also includes The Maid, Life Kills Me, and Nasty Baby.

Additional selections include a mini-retro of last year’s TIFF (Pacifiction and the newest film by Sophy Romvari among them), 10 by Pedro Almodóvar, and David Lynch’s rare 1988 short The Cowboy and the Frenchman, starring Harry Dean Stanton and Jack Nance.

Check out the lineup below.

September 1

Volver, directed by Pedro Almodóvar

Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, directed by Pedro Almodóvar

Matador, directed by Pedro Almodóvar

Dark Habits, directed by Pedro Almodóvar

Law of Desire, directed by Pedro Almodóvar

High Heels, directed by Pedro Almodóvar

Kika, directed by Pedro Almodóvar

Live Flesh, directed by Pedro Almodóvar

The Flower of My Secret, directed by Pedro Almodóvar

What Have I Done to Deserve This?, directed by Pedro Almodóvar

Robin Hood, directed by Allan Dwan

Domino, directed by Brian De Palma

Orchestra Rehearsal, directed by Federico Fellini

The Big Heat, directed by Fritz Lang

Our Idiot Brother, directed by Jesse Peretz

Macbeth, directed by Justin Kurzel

The Passenger, directed by Michelangelo Antonioni



September 4

Stane, directed Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović



September 7

Untold Hours, directed by Daniel Warth

I Thought the World of You, directed by Kurt Walker

It’s What Each Person Needs, directed by Sophy Romvari



September 8

Rodeo, directed by Lola Quivoron



September 15

The Maid, directed by Sebastián Silva

Life Kills Me, directed by Sebastián Silva

Nasty Baby, directed by Sebastián Silva

Rotting in the Sun, directed by Sebastián Silva



September 20

The Cowboy and the Frenchman, directed by David Lynch



September 22

Innocence, directed by Lucile Hadžihalilović



September 29

Other People’s Children, directed by Rebecca Zlotowski