The U.S. lineup for films coming to MUBI this September has been announced, featuring some of my personal favorites of the last few years, notably Philippe Lesage’s severely overlooked coming-of-age drama Genesis, John Gianvito’s Helen Keller documentary Her Socialist Smile, Joe DeNardo, Paul Felten’s formally thrilling Slow Machine, and Robert Greene’s documentary Bisbee ’17, as well as Jia Zhangke’s latest release Swimming Out Till the Sea Turns Blue.

Also in the lineup is Bill Forsyth’s delightful Gregory’s Girl, Ari Folman’s hybrid feature The Congress, and Manoel de Oliveira’s Visit, or Memories and Confession, which was made in 1982, and only allowed to screen after his death.

See the lineup below and get 30 days free here.

September 1 | Yellow Cat | Adilkhan Yerzhanov | Festival Focus: Venice

September 2 | Visit, or Memories and Confessions | Manoel de Oliveira | Rediscovered

September 3 | Slow Machine | Joe DeNardo, Paul Felten | MUBI Spotlight

September 4 | Frantz | François Ozon | Festival Focus: Venice

September 5 | Gett: The Trial of Viviane Amsalem | Ronit Elkabetz | Festival Focus: Venice

September 6 | Mama | Li Dongmei | Festival Focus: Venice

September 7 | Genus Pan | Lav Diaz | Festival Focus: Venice

September 8 | Bisbee ’17 | Robert Greene

September 9 | Fucking with Nobody | Hannaleena Hauru | Festival Focus: Venice

September 10 | All About Lily Chou-Chou | Shunji Iwai

September 11 | Back to Burgundy | Cédric Klapisch

September 12 | The Congress | Ari Folman | Stanisław Lem Centennial

September 13 | His Master’s Voice | György Pálfi | Stanisław Lem Centennial

September 14 | Roly Poly | Andrzej Wajda | Stanisław Lem Centennial

September 15 | Our Defeats | Jean-Gabriel Périot | Undiscovered

September 16 | Her Socialist Smile | John Gianvito | MUBI Spotlight

September 17 | Maska | Stephen Quay, Timothy Quay | Stanisław Lem Centennial

September 18 | Genesis | Philippe Lesage

September 19 | Tremors | Jayro Bustamante

September 20 | Scenes with Beans | Ottó Foky | Fables, Folklore, Futurism: Visionary Hungarian Animations

September 21 | The Guardians | Xavier Beauvois

September 22 | Editing | Dustin Guy Defa | Brief Encounters

September 23 | Truth or Consequences | Hannah Jayanti | MUBI Spotlight

September 24 | Gregory’s Girl | Bill Forsyth

September 25 | Fifi Howls from Happiness | Mitra Farahani | Portrait of the Artist

September 26 | Vazante | Daniela Thomas

September 27 | The Guerilla Fighter | Mrinal Sen | Voice of the Unheard: A Mrinal Sen Retrospective

September 28 | Nina | Olga Chajdas

September 29 | Paju | Park Chan-ok

September 30 | Swimming Out Till the Sea Turns Blue | Jia Zhangke | MUBI Spotlight