MUBI is kicking off the new year with a selection of our 2021 highlights, including some of which haven’t picked up proper distribution yet. Most notably, their own release, Alexandre Koberidze’s dazzling What Do We See When We Look at the Sky?, will premiere along with a New Voices in Georgian Cinema series. Also arriving is Salomé Jashi’s Taming the Garden, Ana Katz’s The Dog Who Wouldn’t Be Quiet, Alex Camilleri’s Luzzu, and Nino Martínez Sosa’s Liborio.
As part of a series of first films, they’ll also feature works from Janicza Bravo, Noah Baumbach, Garrett Bradley, Lucile Hadzihalilovic, Mahamat-Saleh Haroun, Terry Gilliam, and more. A double bill of Federico Fellini classics, Nights of Cabiria and The White Sheik, will also come to the platform.
Check out the lineup below and get 30 days free here.
January 1 | Kicking & Screaming | Noah Baumbach | First Films First
January 2 | Lemon | Janicza Bravo | First Films First
January 3 | Below Dreams | Garrett Bradley | First Films First
January 4 | La bouche de Jean-Pierre | Lucile Hadzihalilovic | First Films First
January 5 | Bye Bye Africa | Mahamat-Saleh Haroun | First Films First
January 6 | Let the Summer Never Come Again | Alexandre Koberidze | First Films First
January 7 | What Do We See When We Look at the Sky? | Alexandre Koberidze | The New Auteurs
January 8 | The Happiest Girl in the World | Radu Jude | First Films First
January 9 | Jabberwocky | Terry Gilliam | First Films First
January 10 | The Debut | Nouchka van Brakel | A Place of Her Own: Three by Nouchka van Brakel
January 11 | A Woman Like Eve | Nouchka van Brakel | A Place of Her Own: Three by Nouchka van Brakel
January 12 | The Cool Lakes of Death | Nouchka van Brakel | A Place of Her Own: Three by Nouchka van Brakel
January 13 | Série noire | Alain Corneau
January 14 | Luzzu | Alex Camilleri | MUBI Spotlight
January 15 | Nights of Cabiria | Federico Fellini | Double Bill: Federico Fellini
January 16 | The White Sheik | Federico Fellini | Double Bill: Federico Fellini
January 17 | Nowhere to Hide | Myung-se Lee
January 18 | Comets | Tamar Shavgulidze | New Voices in Georgian Cinema
January 19 | Taming the Garden | Salomé Jashi | Viewfinder
January 20 | Tarnation | Jonathan Caouette | Festival Focus: Sundance
January 21 | The Dog Who Wouldn’t Be Quiet | Ana Katz
January 22 | Whirlybird | Matt Yoka | MUBI Spotlight
January 23 | But I’m a Cheerleader | Jamie Babbit | Festival Focus: Sundance
January 24 | Gook | Justin Chon | Festival Focus: Sundance
January 25 | There Will Be No More Night | Éléonore Weber | Undiscovered
January 26 | Liborio | Nino Martínez Sosa | Festival Focus: Rotterdam
January 27 | Maat Means Land | Fox Maxy | Brief Encounters
January 28 | Feels Good Man | Arthur Jones | MUBI Spotlight
January 29 | Chuck & Buck | Miguel Arteta | Festival Focus: Sundance
January 30 | The Visitor | Thomas McCarthy | Festival Focus: Sundance
January 31 | Black Medusa | Ismaël, Youssef Chebbi | Festival Focus: Rotterdam