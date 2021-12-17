MUBI is kicking off the new year with a selection of our 2021 highlights, including some of which haven’t picked up proper distribution yet. Most notably, their own release, Alexandre Koberidze’s dazzling What Do We See When We Look at the Sky?, will premiere along with a New Voices in Georgian Cinema series. Also arriving is Salomé Jashi’s Taming the Garden, Ana Katz’s The Dog Who Wouldn’t Be Quiet, Alex Camilleri’s Luzzu, and Nino Martínez Sosa’s Liborio.

As part of a series of first films, they’ll also feature works from Janicza Bravo, Noah Baumbach, Garrett Bradley, Lucile Hadzihalilovic, Mahamat-Saleh Haroun, Terry Gilliam, and more. A double bill of Federico Fellini classics, Nights of Cabiria and The White Sheik, will also come to the platform.

January 1 | Kicking & Screaming | Noah Baumbach | First Films First

January 2 | Lemon | Janicza Bravo | First Films First

January 3 | Below Dreams | Garrett Bradley | First Films First

January 4 | La bouche de Jean-Pierre | Lucile Hadzihalilovic | First Films First

January 5 | Bye Bye Africa | Mahamat-Saleh Haroun | First Films First

January 6 | Let the Summer Never Come Again | Alexandre Koberidze | First Films First

January 7 | What Do We See When We Look at the Sky? | Alexandre Koberidze | The New Auteurs

January 8 | The Happiest Girl in the World | Radu Jude | First Films First

January 9 | Jabberwocky | Terry Gilliam | First Films First

January 10 | The Debut | Nouchka van Brakel | A Place of Her Own: Three by Nouchka van Brakel

January 11 | A Woman Like Eve | Nouchka van Brakel | A Place of Her Own: Three by Nouchka van Brakel

January 12 | The Cool Lakes of Death | Nouchka van Brakel | A Place of Her Own: Three by Nouchka van Brakel

January 13 | Série noire | Alain Corneau

January 14 | Luzzu | Alex Camilleri | MUBI Spotlight

January 15 | Nights of Cabiria | Federico Fellini | Double Bill: Federico Fellini

January 16 | The White Sheik | Federico Fellini | Double Bill: Federico Fellini

January 17 | Nowhere to Hide | Myung-se Lee

January 18 | Comets | Tamar Shavgulidze | New Voices in Georgian Cinema

January 19 | Taming the Garden | Salomé Jashi | Viewfinder

January 20 | Tarnation | Jonathan Caouette | Festival Focus: Sundance

January 21 | The Dog Who Wouldn’t Be Quiet | Ana Katz

January 22 | Whirlybird | Matt Yoka | MUBI Spotlight

January 23 | But I’m a Cheerleader | Jamie Babbit | Festival Focus: Sundance

January 24 | Gook | Justin Chon | Festival Focus: Sundance

January 25 | There Will Be No More Night | Éléonore Weber | Undiscovered

January 26 | Liborio | Nino Martínez Sosa | Festival Focus: Rotterdam

January 27 | Maat Means Land | Fox Maxy | Brief Encounters

January 28 | Feels Good Man | Arthur Jones | MUBI Spotlight

January 29 | Chuck & Buck | Miguel Arteta | Festival Focus: Sundance

January 30 | The Visitor | Thomas McCarthy | Festival Focus: Sundance

January 31 | Black Medusa | Ismaël, Youssef Chebbi | Festival Focus: Rotterdam