MUBI has announced its lineup of streaming offerings for next month and amongst the highlights is a tribute to Tilda Swinton, featuring I Am Love and a trio of early films: Cycling Frame, The Box, and Egomania: Island Without Hope. There’s also a handful of notable festival favorites and new releases from the past year or so, including Maureen Fazendeiro and Miguel Gomes’ The Tsugua Diaries, Charlotte Gainsbourg’s Jane by Charlotte, Ted Fendt’s Outside Noise, Émilie Aussel’s Our Eternal Summer, and Kofi Ofosu-Yeboah’s Public Toilet Africa.

Also including films by Takashi Miike, Fatih Akin, Zhang Yimou, Albert Maysles, Andrew Dominik, Rick Alverson, and more check out the lineup below and get 30 days free here.

August 1 – Ichi the Killer, directed by Takashi Miike | Takashi Miike: A Double Bill

August 2 – Nest, directed by Hlynur Palmason | Brief Encounters

August 3 – Our Eternal Summer, directed by Émilie Aussel | Festival Focus: Locarno Film Festival

August 4 – Holy Emy, directed by Araceli Lemos | Festival Focus: Locarno Film Festival

August 5 – Entertainment, directed by Rick Alverson

August 6 – One More Time With Feeling, directed by Andrew Dominik | Turn It Up: Music on Film

August 7 – The Golden Glove, directed by Fatih Akın

August 8 – Squish!, directed by Tulapop Saenjaroen | Brief Encounters | Festival Focus: Locarno

August 9 – Public Toilet Africa, directed by Kofi Ofosu-Yeboah | Festival Focus: Locarno Film Festival

August 10 – I Am Not Madame Bovary, directed by Feng Xiaogang

August 11 – Corpus Christi, directed by Jan Komasa

August 12 – Jane by Charlotte, directed by Charlotte Gainsbourg | MUBI Spotlight

August 13 – I Am Love, directed by Luca Guadagnino | The One and Only: Tilda Swinton

August 14 – Shadow, directed by Zhang Yimou

August 15 – Between Two Dawns, directed by Selman Nacar | Viewfinder

August 16 – Cycling the Frame, directed by Cynthia Beatt | The One and Only: Tilda Swinton

August 17 – Easter Eggs, directed by Nicolas Keppens

August 18 – Caballerango, directed by Juan Pablo González

August 19 – Babysitter, directed by Monia Chokri | The New Auteurs

August 20 – Rubber, directed by Quentin Dupieux

August 21 – My King, directed by Maïwenn

August 22 – The Box, directed by Jes Benstock, Luke Losey | The One and Only: Tilda Swinton

August 23 – My Little Sister, directed by Stéphanie Chuat and Véronique Reymond

August 24 – Bubble Bath, directed by György Kovásznai | Rediscovered

August 25 – Sheroes, directed by Aude Pépin

August 26 – The Tsugua Diaries, directed by Maureen Fazendeiro, Miguel Gomes | MUBI Spotlight

August 27 – First Love, directed by Takashi Miike | Takashi Miike: A Double Bill

August 28 – This Magnificent Cake!, directed by Emma De Swaef, Marc James Roels

August 29 – Iris, directed by Albert Maysles | The Unusual Subjects

August 30 – Egomania: Island Without Hope by Christoph Schlingensief | The One and Only: Tilda Swinton

August 31 – Outside Noise, directed by Ted Fendt | The New Auteurs