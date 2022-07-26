MUBI has announced its lineup of streaming offerings for next month and amongst the highlights is a tribute to Tilda Swinton, featuring I Am Love and a trio of early films: Cycling Frame, The Box, and Egomania: Island Without Hope. There’s also a handful of notable festival favorites and new releases from the past year or so, including Maureen Fazendeiro and Miguel Gomes’ The Tsugua Diaries, Charlotte Gainsbourg’s Jane by Charlotte, Ted Fendt’s Outside Noise, Émilie Aussel’s Our Eternal Summer, and Kofi Ofosu-Yeboah’s Public Toilet Africa.
Also including films by Takashi Miike, Fatih Akin, Zhang Yimou, Albert Maysles, Andrew Dominik, Rick Alverson, and more check out the lineup below and get 30 days free here.
August 1 – Ichi the Killer, directed by Takashi Miike | Takashi Miike: A Double Bill
August 2 – Nest, directed by Hlynur Palmason | Brief Encounters
August 3 – Our Eternal Summer, directed by Émilie Aussel | Festival Focus: Locarno Film Festival
August 4 – Holy Emy, directed by Araceli Lemos | Festival Focus: Locarno Film Festival
August 5 – Entertainment, directed by Rick Alverson
August 6 – One More Time With Feeling, directed by Andrew Dominik | Turn It Up: Music on Film
August 7 – The Golden Glove, directed by Fatih Akın
August 8 – Squish!, directed by Tulapop Saenjaroen | Brief Encounters | Festival Focus: Locarno
August 9 – Public Toilet Africa, directed by Kofi Ofosu-Yeboah | Festival Focus: Locarno Film Festival
August 10 – I Am Not Madame Bovary, directed by Feng Xiaogang
August 11 – Corpus Christi, directed by Jan Komasa
August 12 – Jane by Charlotte, directed by Charlotte Gainsbourg | MUBI Spotlight
August 13 – I Am Love, directed by Luca Guadagnino | The One and Only: Tilda Swinton
August 14 – Shadow, directed by Zhang Yimou
August 15 – Between Two Dawns, directed by Selman Nacar | Viewfinder
August 16 – Cycling the Frame, directed by Cynthia Beatt | The One and Only: Tilda Swinton
August 17 – Easter Eggs, directed by Nicolas Keppens
August 18 – Caballerango, directed by Juan Pablo González
August 19 – Babysitter, directed by Monia Chokri | The New Auteurs
August 20 – Rubber, directed by Quentin Dupieux
August 21 – My King, directed by Maïwenn
August 22 – The Box, directed by Jes Benstock, Luke Losey | The One and Only: Tilda Swinton
August 23 – My Little Sister, directed by Stéphanie Chuat and Véronique Reymond
August 24 – Bubble Bath, directed by György Kovásznai | Rediscovered
August 25 – Sheroes, directed by Aude Pépin
August 26 – The Tsugua Diaries, directed by Maureen Fazendeiro, Miguel Gomes | MUBI Spotlight
August 27 – First Love, directed by Takashi Miike | Takashi Miike: A Double Bill
August 28 – This Magnificent Cake!, directed by Emma De Swaef, Marc James Roels
August 29 – Iris, directed by Albert Maysles | The Unusual Subjects
August 30 – Egomania: Island Without Hope by Christoph Schlingensief | The One and Only: Tilda Swinton
August 31 – Outside Noise, directed by Ted Fendt | The New Auteurs