Just in time for the summer movie season, the revived version of MoviePass is now available for anyone in the U.S. to sign up, following a private beta the past few months. Kicking off with subscription plans starting at $10 a month (or $20 for those in the NYC and LA area), it’s available to use at any theater that accepts debit cards, which amounts to more than 4,000 locations nationwide.

The four tiered plans (Basic, Standard, Premium, and Pro) use a credit-based system to offer different options for the total amount of films one can screen per month, with the restriction of a maximum of one 2D screening per day. One can cancel or change their plan at any time, and you can have up to 2 months of unused credits in your account. For example: if your plan is for 34 credits per month, you can have up to 68 credits in your account at one time.

Check out pricing options below.

Southern California & NY metro area

Everywhere else in the United States:

Here in the NYC area, I signed up for the $30/a month Standard plan with 140 monthly credits. Looking at today’s showtimes, it seems like early matinees range from 18-40 credits while primetime evening shows are in the 60-credit range. Considering the sheer number of arthouse theaters one can visit, including Film at Lincoln Center, Metrograph, IFC Center, Film Forum, Roxy, MoMA, Quad Cinema, Anthology Film Archives, BAM, Light Industry, Japan Society, and more, it’s quite an enticing proposition for cinephiles. One can also see the full list of participating nationwide theaters here.

“By opening up MoviePass to film lovers nationwide, we are expanding our support of the movie theater industry by helping drive traffic to all theaters during the critical summer season,” said Stacy Spikes, MoviePass Co-Founder and CEO. “Our newly designed service offers our members greater choice and flexibility for how they use their monthly credits, while continuing to encourage them to watch movies in theaters.”

Learn more and sign up on the official site.