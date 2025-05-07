Shakespeare adaptations are not the surest commercial prospect; asking audiences to show for a contemporary riff on one of the Bard’s lesser-known plays is another demand entirely. Nevertheless, it’s a shame how little attention was granted Michael Almereyda’s Cymbeline when it premiered in 2014 and released the next year. A mix of palace intrigue and star-crossed romance places it among Shakespeare’s most-intriguing works, and the adaptation’s cast––Dakota Johnson, Ethan Hawke, Penn Badgley, Ed Harris, Milla Jovovich, Anton Yelchin, Delroy Lindo––comprises the ideal mix of game performers and off-center interpretations to suit Almereyda’s take, which transforms the Western Canon into a canvas.
I’m accordingly pleased to show the film in a tenth-anniversary event (we’ll print the legend and go with its 2015 theatrical release here) on Friday, May 16 at the Brooklyn Center for Theatre Research with Almereyda in attendance for a post-screening Q&A. There’s always time to hear Milla Jovovich sing an ’80s Bob Dylan song, but maybe none better than this evening.
