Though it is often pegged to David Lynch, who financed the film and makes a fun cameo, Nadja is really a showcase par excellence for Michael Almereyda, long one of America’s finest filmmakers who, like so many in that class, has never quite been treated accordingly. But some justice comes this year: as he prepares to shoot a Don DeLillo adaptation, Zero K, the director’s cut of his 1994 vampire comedy has been restored gets a theatrical release from Grasshopper Film and Arbelos, who will debut it at BAM on February 6 ahead of a larger roll-out and, one hopes, eventual home-video release. Ahead of this is a new trailer that features nearly the entirety of Lynch’s performance while showcasing Almereyda’s Pixelvision spin on the vampire tale starring Elina Löwensohn, Peter Fonda, Suzy Amis, Martin Donovan, Jared Harris, and Galaxy Craze.

Here’s the synopsis: “Merging elements from DRACULA’S DAUGHTER (1936) with André Breton’s surrealist novel NADJA (1928), and fusing shimmering black-and-white 35mm with hallucinatory Pixelvision video, Michael Almereyda’s (TESLA, EXPERIMENTER, HAMLET) acclaimed cult film centers on New York-based vampire Nadja (Elina Löwensohn) as she draws close to her twin brother Edgar (Jared Harris) following their father’s death at the hands of Dr. Van Helsing (Peter Fonda). Edgar’s private nurse (Suzy Amis), Van Helsing’s nephew Jim (Martin Donovan), and Jim’s wife (Galaxy Craze) are entangled in the story as the vampire killer pursues ‘the fiend’ from Manhattan to Transylvania. Executive produced by David Lynch. New 4K restoration of the director’s cut.”

Watch the preview below: