Following up Ex Machina and Annihilation, director Alex Garland is returning this summer with Men, a film which looks to put him more firmly in psychological horror territory. Led by recent Oscar nominee Jessie Buckley, and also starring Rory Kinnear and Paapa Essiedu, the first teaser trailer has now arrived from A24 ahead of a May 20 theatrical release.

The logine for the film features a young woman who goes on a solo vacation to the English countryside after the death of her ex-husband. In the brief teaser, we see Buckley’s character haunted by Kinnear’s character (perhaps playing the ex-husband back from the dead?) in what has some shades of the recent Sundance premiere Resurrection. With promising cinematography from Rob Hardy, who reteams with Garland after his first two features as well as Devs, this first look at footage certainly raises our anticipation.

Watch below and go behind the scenes here.

Men opens on May 20, 2022.