After dividing audiences with Men, Alex Garland is back with what looks to be his most ambitious directorial outing yet. Civil War, which follows a divided, near-future America and a race to the White House, stars Kirsten Dunst, Wagner Moura, Cailee Spaeny, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Sonoya Mizuno, and Nick Offerman. Ahead of an April 12 release in theaters and IMAX, A24 has now released the second trailer.

“I’ve seen it described as sci-fi, but I don’t see it as sci-fi at all,” Garland recently told Empire. “There’s no ‘sci’ in it, for a start.” Speaking about his characters, he added, “Journalists are vilified, often, by all sorts of different people. By politicians, by the public. It’s not necessarily a side of a political spectrum. And the truth is that if you want a government with checks and balances, you need journalists. In the inferences within the film, one of them is an inference about journalists, and about how important they are.”

See the trailer below for the film shot by Garland’s frequent cinematographer Rob Hardy.

Civil War opens in theaters and IMAX on April 12, 2024.