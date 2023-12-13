After dividing audiences with Men, Alex Garland is back with what looks to be his most ambitious directorial outing yet. Civil War, which follows a divided, near-future America and a race to the White House, stars Kirsten Dunst, Wagner Moura, Cailee Spaeny, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Sonoya Mizuno, and Nick Offerman. Ahead of an April 26 release in theaters and IMAX, A24 has now released the first trailer, which is certainly gunning toward being amongst the summer blockbuster conversation.

“[It is] set at an indeterminate point in the future––just far enough ahead for me to add a conceit––and serves as a sci-fi allegory for our currently polarised predicament,” Garland told The Telegraph, while also revealing it might be the last film he directs for some time.

See the trailer below for the film shot by Garland’s frequent cinematographer Rob Hardy.

Civil War opens in theaters and IMAX on April 26, 2024.