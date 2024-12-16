Earlier this year, Civil War proved Alex Garland wasn’t so much interested in the politics of a divided country, rather curious about the questions of morality and the psychological toll of those entrenched in an aspect of war (specifically photojournalism). He’s now returning in 2025 with what looks to be an even more focused portrait of the horrors of war, capturing a group of soldiers in Iraq War in real-time. Co-directed with Ray Mendoza, Warfare is once again backed by A24 and now the first trailer has arrived.

Here’s the synopsis: “Written and Directed by Iraq War veteran Ray Mendoza and Alex Garland (Civil War, 28 Days Later), Warfare embeds audiences with a platoon of American Navy SEALs in the home of an Iraqi family, overwatching the movement of US forces through insurgent territory. A visceral, boots-on-the-ground story of modern warfare, told like never before: in real time and based on the memory of the people who lived it.”

See the trailer below for the film starring Joseph Quinn, Charles Melton, Will Poulter, Cosmo Jarvis, Kit Connor, Finn Bennett, Taylor John Smith, Michael Gandolfini, D’pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Adain Bradley, Noah Centineo, Evan Holtzman, and Henrique Zaga.