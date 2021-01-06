Following his television series Devs and first two directorial features Ex Machina and Annihilation, director Alex Garland hinted late last year that he was eying a low-budget horror film to begin production in 2021. The first details have now arrived, including the title, casting, and logline.

Reteaming with A24 after the less-than-positive experience with Paramount and Annihilation, his new film is titled Men and will be led by Jessie Buckley (I’m Thinking of Ending Things), who is locking her deal now, and Rory Kinnear (Peterloo). An original script by Garland, Deadline reports it follows a young woman who goes on a solo vacation to the English countryside after the death of her ex-husband.

While no additional details are available yet, if production indeed gets underway this year, we imagine we’ll see it by 2022. After expanding his scope with Annihilation, we’re curious to see Garland take on something more small-scale here with a pair of stellar actors.

Listen to our discussions of his two features below.