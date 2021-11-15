After going international with the Isabelle Huppert-led Frankie, it looks like American director Ira Sachs is continuing the trend with his next feature. The Love Is Strange and Little Men director has already begun shooting the project, titled Passages, and the cast has been announced today.

The trio of Franz Rogowski, Ben Whishaw, and Adèle Exarchopoulos will lead the project, as revealed by producer Saïd Ben Saïd, who is reteaming with Sachs after Frankie. Erwan Kepoa Falé is also part of the cast, his agency reported earlier this fall. Official plot details haven’t been disclosed, but Sachs did recently discuss the project.

“I’m working on a film called Passages about two men who’ve been together for fifteen years, and one of them has an affair with a woman,” Sachs told Outtake Mag. “It’s an intimacy triangle I’ll hopefully be shooting this year.” Rogowski recently starred in another gay drama, Austria’s Oscar entry Great Freedom, and we eagerly await his collaboration with Sachs.

