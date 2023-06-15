The summer just got quite a bit hotter. Directed by Ira Sachs, Passages brings together Franz Rogowski, Adèle Exarchopoulos, and Ben Whishaw for a tale of fierce passion. Following the film’s rapturous response at Sundance and Berlinale, MUBI will release the drama in theaters this August and now the full trailer has arrived.

Per our review, “Taking the Scorsese wisdom of ‘more than 90% of directing a picture is the right casting’ to heart, Ira Sachs’ radiantly sexual three-hander Passages couldn’t have assembled a finer trio of actors to explore modern love in all its splendor and messiness. Tomas (Franz Rogowski), a German filmmaker finishing up his latest shoot, is married to Martin (Ben Whishaw), but when Agathe (Adèle Exarchopoulos) comes into Tomas’ life, his world is torn asunder with a fiery passion. In hismost mature and focused work to date, Sachs stays mostly centered on Tomas as his shifting heart gets pulled in different directions, Rogowski’s fierce magnetism transfixing the viewer even as his character’s behavior grows all the more erratic.”

See the teaser below: