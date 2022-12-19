Following the lineups from Slamdance and Sundance, an early look at 2023 in cinema has come into further focus with the announcement of the competition lineup for the International Film Festival Rotterdam. Taking place January 25 through February 5, the festival will open with Henrik Martin Dahlsbakken’s Munch, an experimental biopic of Norwegian painter Edvard Munch. Along with the Tiger and Big Screen competition, seen below, the festival will also Steve McQueen’s latest artwork Sunshine State, a two-channel video projection.

Check out the lineup below via THR.

Opening Film

Munch, dir. Henrik Martin Dahlsbakken

Tiger Competition

100 Seasons, dir. Giovanni Bucchieri

Gagaland, dir. Teng Yuhan

Geology of Separation, dirs. Yosr Gasmi, Mauro Mazzocchi

Indivision, dir. Leïla Kilani

Letzter Abend, dir. Lukas Nathrath

Mannvirki, dir. Gústav Geir Bollason

Munnel, dir. Visakesa Chandrasekaram

New Strains, dir. Artemis Shaw, Prashanth Kamalakanthan

Notas sobre un verano, dir. Diego Llorente

Numb, dir. Amir Toodehroosta

Nummer achttien, dir. Guido van der Werve

La Palisiada, dir. Philip Sotnychenko

Playland, dir. Georden West

Le spectre de Boko Haram, dir. Cyrielle Raingou

Thiiird, dir. Karim Kassem

three sparks, dir. Naomi Uman

Big Screen Competition

Avant l’effondrement, dirs. Alice Zeniter, Benoît Volnais

Before the Buzzards Arrive, dir. Jonás N. Díaz

Copenhagen Does Not Exist, dir. Martin Skovbjerg

Drawing Lots, dirs. Zaza Khalvashi, Tamta Khalvashi

Endless Borders, dir. Abbas Amini

Le formiche di Mida, dir. Edgar Honetschläger

Four Little Adults, dir. Selma Vilhunen

La hembrita, dir. Laura Amelia Guzmán Conde

Joram, dir. Devashish Makhija

Luka, dir. Jessica Woodworth

My Little Nighttime Secret, dir. Natalya Meshchaninova

Não Sou Nada – The Nothingness Club, dir. Edgar Pêra

Okiku and the World, dir. Sakamoto Junji

One Win, dir. Shin Yeon-Shick

La Sudestada, dirs. Daniel Casabé, Edgardo Dieleke

Voyages en Italie, dir. Sophie Letourneur

Closing Film

All India Rank, dir. Varun Grover