Following the lineups from Slamdance and Sundance, an early look at 2023 in cinema has come into further focus with the announcement of the competition lineup for the International Film Festival Rotterdam. Taking place January 25 through February 5, the festival will open with Henrik Martin Dahlsbakken’s Munch, an experimental biopic of Norwegian painter Edvard Munch. Along with the Tiger and Big Screen competition, seen below, the festival will also Steve McQueen’s latest artwork Sunshine State, a two-channel video projection.
Opening Film
Munch, dir. Henrik Martin Dahlsbakken
Tiger Competition
100 Seasons, dir. Giovanni Bucchieri
Gagaland, dir. Teng Yuhan
Geology of Separation, dirs. Yosr Gasmi, Mauro Mazzocchi
Indivision, dir. Leïla Kilani
Letzter Abend, dir. Lukas Nathrath
Mannvirki, dir. Gústav Geir Bollason
Munnel, dir. Visakesa Chandrasekaram
New Strains, dir. Artemis Shaw, Prashanth Kamalakanthan
Notas sobre un verano, dir. Diego Llorente
Numb, dir. Amir Toodehroosta
Nummer achttien, dir. Guido van der Werve
La Palisiada, dir. Philip Sotnychenko
Playland, dir. Georden West
Le spectre de Boko Haram, dir. Cyrielle Raingou
Thiiird, dir. Karim Kassem
three sparks, dir. Naomi Uman
Big Screen Competition
Avant l’effondrement, dirs. Alice Zeniter, Benoît Volnais
Before the Buzzards Arrive, dir. Jonás N. Díaz
Copenhagen Does Not Exist, dir. Martin Skovbjerg
Drawing Lots, dirs. Zaza Khalvashi, Tamta Khalvashi
Endless Borders, dir. Abbas Amini
Le formiche di Mida, dir. Edgar Honetschläger
Four Little Adults, dir. Selma Vilhunen
La hembrita, dir. Laura Amelia Guzmán Conde
Joram, dir. Devashish Makhija
Luka, dir. Jessica Woodworth
My Little Nighttime Secret, dir. Natalya Meshchaninova
Não Sou Nada – The Nothingness Club, dir. Edgar Pêra
Okiku and the World, dir. Sakamoto Junji
One Win, dir. Shin Yeon-Shick
La Sudestada, dirs. Daniel Casabé, Edgardo Dieleke
Voyages en Italie, dir. Sophie Letourneur
Closing Film
All India Rank, dir. Varun Grover