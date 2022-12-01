Indiana Jones is back. While Steven Spielberg helmed the first four films of the franchise, the director handed over reins to the formidable James Mangold for a fifth installment following the legendary archaeologist. With the title revealed to be Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, the first trailer has now landed ahead of a June 2023 release.

Also starring Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, Shaunette Renee Wilson, Thomas Kretschmann, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Oliver Richters, Ethann Isidore, and Mads Mikkelsen, the preview features a fair bit of swashbuckling, if perhaps a touch too much CGI for our liking. Nonetheless, we’re curious to see where Mangold takes the story nearly 15 years after Crystal Skull.

Watch below.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny opens on June 30, 2023.