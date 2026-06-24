A standout at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, where director Andrius Blaževičius picked up Best Director in the World Cinema Dramatic Competition, How to Divorce During the War has been picked up by Kino Lorber and Zeitgeist Films for a U.S. release. Ahead of a theatrical run beginning August 21, the first trailer and poster have now arrived.

Here’s the synopsis: “Vilnius, 2022. High-flying executive Marija (Zygimante Elena Jakstaite) chooses the worst possible moment to inform her husband Vytas (Marius Repsys) she wants a divorce: just one day before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Suddenly the couple must navigate the process of separation as it collides with a refugee and mid-life crisis. A struggling film director, Vytas is put into a tight spot by having to move in with his Russophile parents, while Marija struggles to find her footing as the war affects both her business and home life. As the reason for the divorce gradually becomes clear, the dissolution of Marija and Vytas’ marriage creates conflicts and opportunities for both of them, while also affecting their ever-observant young daughter Dovile. Packed with surprises along with much heartache and soul searching, Andrius Blaževičius’ nuanced and timely family drama skillfully depicts the fallout of a marriage against the backdrop of extraordinary events with humor and compassion.”

See the trailer and poster below.