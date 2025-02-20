Miguel Gomes, the Portuguese filmmaker behind The Tsugua Diaries, Arabian Nights, and Tabu, made his long-awaited return at last year’s Cannes Film Festival with the mesmerizing odyssey Grand Tour. After picking up Best Director at the festival, MUBI has now set a U.S. release beginning March 28 followed by a streaming release on their platform beginning April 18. Ahead of the roll-out, the new trailer and poster have arrived.

Here’s the synopsis: “GRAND TOUR by Cannes Best Director winner Miguel Gomes is a breathtaking odyssey of romance, escape, and pursuit. In 1917 Burma, a British civil servant abandons his fiancée—only to find her relentlessly chasing him across Asia. A playful yet melancholic reimagining of the pursuit film, blending luminous 16mm black-and-white cinematography with archival footage.”

Rory O’Connor said in his Cannes review, “If Chris Marker and Preston Sturges ever made a film together, it might have looked something like Grand Tour, a sweeping tale that moves from Rangoon to Manila, via Bangkok, Saigon and Osaka, as it weaves the stories of two disparate lovers towards a fateful reunion. The stowaways could scarcely be more Sturgian: he the urbane man on the run, she the intrepid woman trying to track him down. Their scenes are set in 1917 and shot in a classical studio style, yet they’re delivered within a contemporary travelogue––as if we are not only following their epic romance but a director’s own wanderings.”

See the trailer and poster below.