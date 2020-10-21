In just over a month we’ll be getting the first David Fincher’s film since Gone Girl and now a brand-new, full trailer has arrived, along with a fantastic poster. Mank is his black-and-white biopic of Citizen Kane scribe Herman J. Mankiewicz, scripted by the director’s late father, Jack Fincher, and led by Gary Oldman. Set for a December 4 release on Netflix, it’ll also get a theatrical run prior, but that date has yet to be unveiled.

Bringing to life 1930s Hollywood as scathing social critic and alcoholic screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz races to finish the screenplay of Citizen Kane for Orson Welles, the film features a score by, once again, Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, cinematography from Mindhunter‘s Erik Messerschmidt, and editing by Fincher regular Kirk Baxter.

See the full trailer and new poster below.

Mank will arrive on Netflix on December 4, preceded by a theatrical release beginning in November.