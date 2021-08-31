Cross your fingers so hard they break. Though reading about Megalopolis by now counts as some esoteric form of masochism, there is hope (more than two years since our last update) that Francis Ford Coppola might in fact move forward with his decades-stewing project—hope in the form of Oscar Isaac, James Caan, Zendaya, Cate Blanchett, Michelle Pfeiffer, Forest Whitaker, Jon Voight, and Jessica Lange, all of whom are (per Deadline) in conversation about joining the project for a fall 2022 shoot. Intrigued and inspired by that list? Let’s hope we have even one thing in common with tinseltown’s financiers.

Financiers who, reportedly, have to pony up between $100 and $120 million. Coppola would, of course, be one: Deadline tells us he’s “emboldened by the recent sale of a portion of his considerable vineyard holdings in Sonoma County to Delicato Family Wines” and, in his own words, is “prepared to match some outside financing, almost dollar for dollar.” Read just a bit closer and you’ll get why it’s some task. More than an epic of architecture, class struggle, and freedom on massive metropolitan scale—a Roman epic inspired by The Catiline Conspiracy, Issac as a “patrician” battling New York’s mayor (Whitaker)—his ambition is a push against contemporary tendencies. Here I think it is worth presenting his quote in full: