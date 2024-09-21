One week before Megalopolis would seem the most impossible time to consider another Francis Ford Coppola movie, but perhaps that is the exact dividing line between those who create and those who consume. Speaking to Brut Officiel, he confirmed work on adapting Edith Wharton’s The Glimpses of the Moon––in his words, “a whimsical, very interesting story that I love,” and hopefully sufficient material for a musical. And as Coppola said last month, London is an ideal shooting location for its lack of connections with his recently departed wife Eleanor.

Talking to The Telegraph last week, Coppola further detailed the project: though taken from Wharton’s novel, it’s a “loose adaptation” bolstered by “strong dance and musical elements,” blending novel and genre into “a very odd confection.” For context’s sake, here’s a publisher-approved synopsis of Glimpses:

Nick Lansing and Susy Branch are young, attractive, but impoverished New Yorkers. They are in love and decide to marry, but they realise their chances of happiness are slim without the wealth and status that their more privileged friends take for granted. Nick and Susy agree to separate whenever either encounters a more eligible proposition. However, as they honeymoon in friends’ lavish houses, from a villa on Lake Como to a Venetian palace, jealous passions and troubled consciences cause the idyll to crumble.

A suitable next pairing for Adam Driver and Aubrey Plaza? Time shall tell.

In the meantime, watch the full interview below, as well as Coppola’s visit with Video Club, which starts with the instant-classic quote “I don’t like streaming. You know who invented streaming? No one knows.”