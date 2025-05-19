It was just a week ago that we got news that Mike Figgis’ documentary Megadoc, exploring the making of Francis Ford Coppola’s decades-in-the-works passion project Megalopolis, would be arriving in theaters. First, however, one of the greatest portraits of moviemaking will be coming to U.S. and U.K. theaters.

With incredible footage from Coppola’s late wife Eleanor Coppola and directed by Fax Bahr and George Hickenlooper, Hearts of Darkness: A Filmmaker’s Apocalypse captures the tumultuous making of Apocalypse Now. Now restored in 4K, it’ll roll out in U.S. and U.K. theaters starting July 4th, followed by a U.K. disc release later that month, and a new trailer has arrived.

Here’s the synopsis: “In the late seventies celebrated director Francis Ford Coppola and his cast and crew ventured into the dense jungles of the Philippines to begin work on what would eventually become his masterpiece, Apocalypse Now. But the journey from page to screen soon spiralled into a hellish, life-threatening nightmare that echoed the film’s narrative. Plagued with adversity, one of the most influential films ever made had one of the most notorious shoots in cinema history that few survived unscathed.”

As we await news of a U.S. disc release, see the trailer and poster by Akiko Stehrenberger below.

See details about the disc release, coming to the U.K. on July 28, via Live for Film, which features a 64-page booklet featuring new essays about the film, as well as tributes to Eleanor Coppola and new interviews with Roman Coppola, Sofia Coppola, Francis Ford Coppola, and Fax Bahr.

4K COLLECTOR’S EDITION

Feature UHD + Feature BD [Disc 1 + Disc 2]

NEW – The Making of Hearts of Darkness

NEW – Eleanor Coppola: Art is All Around Us

Eleanor & Francis Coppola Audio Commentary​

Eleanor Coppola’s Notes – On the Making of Apocalypse Now, reprinted exclusively for this edition

2 x posters (original and new artwork)

Bonus BD [Disc 3]