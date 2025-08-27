One of the most rewarding filmography watches I completed was all thirteen features from the legendary Robert Bresson. Now, one of his finest works (as well as long-unavailable in a decent format), has been rightfully restored in 4K. The new restoration of Robert Bresson’s Four Nights of a Dreamer will now open in theaters beginning September 5 at Film Forum, courtesy of Janus Films. Ahead of the run, the new trailer and poster have arrived.

Here’s the synopsis: “The rarely screened Four Nights of a Dreamer is Robert Bresson’s great forgotten masterpiece, a stark yet haunting ode to romantic idealism and the capriciousness of love. Adapted from Fyodor Dostoevsky’s “White Nights,” Four Nights follows Jacques (Guillaume des Forêts), a lonely artist who roams bohemian Paris in search of the girl of his dreams. One night he saves a beautiful young woman, Marthe, from plunging into the Seine in despair over her rejection by an avoidant lover (Maurice Monnoyer). Jacques compassionately attempts to reunite Marthe with her beau, but his feelings for his new friend soon become less than platonic and his investment in her personal drama far from selfless. Four Nights of a Dreamer has been called the French master’s “loveliest” work: with his signature minimalism, Bresson films the shimmering beauty of nocturnal Paris as it enfolds his characters in endless possibility—subtly capturing the wonder of unexpected connection and the mystery of fate.”

The restoration was made by mk2 Films under the supervision of Mylène Bresson, at Éclair Classics (Paris) and L.E. Diapason, with the support of the Centre national du cinéma et de l’image animée (CNC).

See the trailer below.