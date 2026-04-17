Even with a 90th birthday next year, Ridley Scott is showing no signs of slowing down. The director is putting the finishing touches on his latest film The Dogs Stars, marking his first since 2024’s Gladiator sequel. With a cast including Jacob Elordi, Josh Brolin, Margaret Qualley, Guy Pearce, Benedict Wong, and Allison Janney, 20th Century Studios have now dropped the first trailer ahead of an August 28 release, delayed from its initial spring release.

Based on Peter Heller’s book and scripted by Mark L. Smith (The Revenant), the film is set in a world where survival is instinct, but humanity is a choice. Scott tells the story of Hig, a young pilot who, together with a military survivalist, Bangley, has carved out an efficient but isolated homestead in a brutal post-apocalyptic world until a mysterious radio transmission spurs Hig to venture into the unknown in search of the hope and humanity he still believes exists.

See the trailer and poster below.

Listen to our discussion of Scott’s career below.