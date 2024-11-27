Happy Thanksgiving from The B-Side! Here we talk about movie directors! Not the movies that made them famous or kept them famous, but the ones that they made in between.

Today, for our 150th (!) episode, we are thankful for Ridley Scott! As Gladiator II reigns supreme at the box office, our B-Sides today include Legend, Matchstick Men, Exodus: Gods and Kings, and The Last Duel. Our esteemed guest Maria Lewis––“best-selling author, screenwriter, film curator and pop culture etymologist currently based in Australia––is back!

Much is discussed over two-and-a-half glorious hours. Ridler’s pioneering Apple Ad; his recent breakneck pace as filmmaker; his movies being on Australian television constantly; and his production empire. Maria laments her experience watching Legend for the first time while Dan and Conor celebrate the film’s importance in their childhood. Ridley’s fascination with death comes up, as do the competing Christopher Columbus film projects in 1992. There’s talk of his legacy and Ridley’s consideration of it.

The “best intentions” of The Last Duel are discussed at length (name a woman!), as are the top-notch performances and the disappointing box office. Dan also fumbles over a tacit defense of G.I. Jane. It’s embarrassing!

Be sure to give us a follow on Twitter and Facebook. Subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Spotify, and Stitcher. Enter our giveaways, get access to our private Slack channel, and support new episodes by becoming a Patreon contributor.

Subscribe below: