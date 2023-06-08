The ever-prolific Takashi Miike is back this year, following his Disney+ series Connect last winter. Based on a novel “Kaibutsu no Kikori” by Mayusuke Kurai, the Japanese director’s latest feature is Lumberjack the Monster, a serial killer vs. psychopath thriller that will arrive in his native country this December and is awaiting a U.S. release. Starring Kazuya Kamenashi, Nanao, Riho Yoshioka, Shota Sometani, and Shido Nakamura, the first teaser and set of posters have arrived.

Here’s the synopsis: “Akira Ninomiya (Kamenashi) is a remorseless lawyer who doesn’t hesitate to eliminate anyone who stands in his way. One night he is brutally attacked by an unknown assailant wearing a “monster mask.” Although he miraculously survives the assault, Ninomiya becomes fixated on finding the attacker and getting revenge. Meanwhile, a series of gruesome murder occur where the victims are found with their brains removed from their bodies. While police conduct an intensive investigation, Ninomiya seeks revenge against the assaulter. Who will uncover the truth first?!”

Watch below.

Lumberjack the Monster opens on December 1, 2023 in Japan.