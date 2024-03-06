Takashi Miike works, still, at such a tireless pace that it was just a matter of time until he shot an entire project with the camera in his pocket. Strange though it is seeing the man behind Audition and Ichi the Killer make sponsored content for the world’s biggest tech company, Miike took an opportunity (and what I can only assume is a rather healthy payday) to shoot a characteristically manic, action-heavy short, Midnight, on the iPhone 15 Pro.

Obviously a director of Miike’s stature can access superb post-production studios––evidenced most clearly by the animation, VFX, and black-and-white images, but running all throughout 19 minutes colored and graded a bit more lavishly than what even the newest iPhone might capture. Nobody has ever asked Takashi Miike for naturalism, though, and it’s nice knowing his manic, metal sensibility isn’t dulled too much by a camera downgrade.

Watch it below: