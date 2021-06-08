Leaving no genre untouched, the wildly prolific Takashi Miike is returning this summer with one of his biggest projects to date, the fantasy epic The Great Yokai War: Guardians, a sequel to his 2005 film. The story tracks a fifth-grader who inherits a hunter’s blood and must save the world from supernatural monsters. Set for a summer release in Japan, the full trailer has now landed which features an army of belly-beating raccoons and more oddities.

As Logan Kenny wrote in our 2021 preview, “A new Takashi Miike film is always a gift. The insanely productive and utterly wild auteur has worked in almost every genre available, jumping from comedic video-game adaptations to blood-soaked samurai battles to sadistically cruel exploitation cinema. He’s returning to the realm of fantasy, his sequel following an elementary student inheriting the blood of a monster hunter tasked to save his world from the yokai. Given his track record, Guardians could be unforgettable.”

Watch the trailer below via Screen Anarchy.

The Great Yokai War: Guardians opens on August 13 in Japan and is awaiting a U.S. release.