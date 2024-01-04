Not to give away the grand surprise, but I’ve only just completed a capsule for our most-anticipated-of-2024 feature wherein I acknowledge that, despite there being no true details on Olivier Assayas’ Hors du temps, it’s rather high on our list. Kismet-of-sorts (and reason for me to rewrite that capsule) that we now have a first plethora of details, with Awards Watch offering first synopsis, still, and cast details.

Vincent Macaigne stars, as has been known since last year, alongside Micha Lescot and Nora Hamzawi, seemingly playing an analogue for Assayas himself. So it’s easy to presume when the film, now referred to as Suspended Time, concerns a director and his music-journalist brother (as Assayas’ is, per our interview from 2014) locked in their childhood home with new partners during the pandemic. A Summer Hours spin with deeper shades of autobiography led by one of his great performers? Even in the realm of “deeply speculative and entirely unverified,” yes––absolutely our speed.

Synopsis and still below: