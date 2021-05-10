After news arrived last month that Martin Scorsese, cast, and crew had begun shooting Killers of the Flower Moon in Oklahoma, we already have our first official look. Getting ahead of what will surely be a mountain of paparazzi photos, Leonardo DiCaprio himself has shared the first image of the highly-anticipated film, based on David Grann’s best-selling novel, set in 1920s Oklahoma.

The first image features Lily Gladstone as Mollie Burkhart, an Osage woman married to Ernest Burkhart (DiCaprio), who is the nephew of a powerful local rancher (Robert De Niro). The still also spotlights legendary production designer Jack Fisk’s work, marking his first collaboration with Scorsese. With the screenplay credited to Eric Roth and Scorsese (who has only scripted Silence when it comes to his narrative directorial features since 1995’s Casino), the film will depict the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror.

DiCaprio, Gladstone, and De Niro star alongside Jesse Plemons, Lily Gladstone, Tantoo Cardinal, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, Jillian Dion, William Belleau, Louis Cancelmi, Tatanka Means, Michael Abbott Jr., Pat Healy, Scott Shepherd and Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriters Jason Isbell and Sturgill Simpson.

See more snaps from the set below.

PHOTOS: Set construction continues for the film, "Killers of the Flower Moon." In Fairfax, construction continues on a replica of the Catholic Church from the 1920s. Cars from the 1920s were also parked behind the church.

All photos by SHANNON SHAW DUTY/Osage News pic.twitter.com/EME5FSowXd — Osage News (@OsageNews) May 7, 2021

PHOTOS: Set construction continues for the film, "Killers of the Flower Moon." In Pawhuska, facades are going up in place of vacant lots and the renovations to building interiors is ongoing.



All photos by SHANNON SHAW DUTY/Osage News pic.twitter.com/QOMTAMx5gR — Osage News (@OsageNews) May 7, 2021

“We are thrilled to finally start production on Killers of the Flower Moon in Oklahoma,” said Scorsese. “To be able to tell this story on the land where these events took place is incredibly important and critical to allowing us to portray an accurate depiction of the time and people. We’re grateful to Apple, the Oklahoma Film and Music Office and The Osage Nation, especially all our Osage consultants and cultural advisors, as we prepare for this shoot. We’re excited to start working with our local cast and crew to bring this story to life on screen and immortalize a time in American history that should not be forgotten.”

Expect a 2022 release for Killers of the Flower Moon. Follow updates here.