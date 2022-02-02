Earlier last year it was announced Bertrand Bonello would be embarking on the ambitious sci-fi melodrama La Bête (aka The Beast) with Saint Laurent stars Léa Seydoux and Gaspard Ulliel. Sadly, the project was delayed even prior to Ulliel’s tragic passing and instead Bonello embarked on a smaller-scale film which reunited him with Ulliel.

Coma, which world premieres in the Encounters section at Berlinale, stars Louise Labeque (Zombi Child) and Julia Faure, with voice acting from Ulliel, Louis Garrel, Laetitia Casta, Anaïs Demoustier, and Vincent Lacoste. Ahead of the premiere, the first image has now arrived, seen above, along with new plot details.

Clocking in at 80 minutes, the hybrid live-action and animation “explores online behavior and content consumption through the eyes of a teenage girl who immerses audiences into her dreams and nightmares,” Variety reports. “Locked in her room, her only relationship to the outside world is virtual. Navigating between dreams and reality, she’s guided by a disturbing and mysterious YouTuber, Patricia Coma.”

See the official synopsis from the Berlinale site below.