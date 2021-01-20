It’s been less than two years since Zombi Child but, if you’re like us, any wait for new Bertrand Bonello’s always just a bit too long. Joyous news, thus, to hear he’s at work on a new feature, La Bête (that’s The Beast for those of us who parle Anglais), with Saint Laurent stars Léa Seydoux and Gaspard Ulliel leading, and French musician Philippe Katerine also aboard. [Les Inrockuptibles)

A sci-fi melodrama backed by ARTE France Cinéma, La Bête is described like so in an official listing, with a bit of translation clean-up courtesy yours truly:

“In the near future where emotions have become a threat, Gabrielle finally decides to purify her DNA in a machine that will immerse her in her past lives and rid her of any strong feelings. She then meets Louis and feels a powerful connection, as if she had known him forever.”

Bonello’s script charts “three distinct periods – 1910, 2014 and 2044.” (Which sounds an awful lot like his 2046, if you ask me.) No word yet on a production start; being that ARTE allocated support last week, one reasonably hopes cameras roll this year. Too soon to start working up that most-anticipated-of-2022 list?