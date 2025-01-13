While we’ve still not learned what Bertrand Bonello’s “completely different” follow-up to The Beast might be, it’s safe to say a verdant 2024 put his stock at a record high. In the meantime he’s made the rare venture into scoring another director’s film: his soundtrack for Aude Léa Rapin’s Planet B has popped up on Spotify, compressing Bonello’s dual interests in ambient soundscapes and harsh textures into a fleet 22 minutes.

Rapin’s feature, which recently premiered at the Sitges Film Festival, stars Adèle Exarchopoulos and concerns an activist who, after being shot with a flash-bang gun, awakens on the unknown world “Planet B.” Bonello’s soundtrack does well to capture the fear and confusion that scenario suggests, with some hint of physical menace à la certain stretches of The Beast‘s score. It’s a nice detour as we await the best film of, let’s say, 2026.

Listen: