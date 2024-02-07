So’s begun the march to 2024’s first major film. Just a week since Janus and Sideshow announced Bertrand Bonello’s The Beast will begin its U.S. run on April 5, its French release, starting today, has brought the director’s soundtrack––latest in the best run of double-duty since John Carpenter. Bonello also being a master of the needledrop, the album features needledrops from The Pointer Sisters and Roy Orbison. Sadly no Visage or Patsy Cline, whose songs are used to incredible effect, but that’s why I made a Spotify playlist all the way back in September, since which time The Beast has stayed rattling somewhere in my mind.

Stream it and find album art below: