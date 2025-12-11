Bertrand Bonello’s directorial prowess can be so overwhelming that one’s liable to forget the opulent, pulsing, heart-racing, menacing music coursing through one perfect frame after another is his own. And while developing the Mark Ruffalo-led Santo Subito!, he’s taken assignments: this year started with a soundtrack for the French sci-fi feature Planet B and now ends with Europe’s New Faces. Ahead of a theatrical debut tomorrow at New York’s Cinema Village, we’re pleased to exclusively debut the trailer for Sam Abbas’ documentary on Europe’s migrant crisis.

Here’s the official synopsis: “An observation of the migrant experience; from crossing the mediterranean sea out of Libya to settling in Paris-based squats. In a view free from prejudice, we quickly see how the experiences of migrants vary in extremes during the different stages in their journey to a better life.”

