Coming off one of the very best films of the century thus far with The Beast, we’ve been waiting to see how Bertrand Bonello will follow up that time-jumping, decade-encapsulating masterwork. We got a hint this summer that his next project may be Santo Subito, one of three scripts he was developing.

While no plot details were given, the title translates to “Sainthood Now,” a famous public chant during the funerals of Pope John Paul II in 2005 and Pope Benedict XVI in 2023 to bestow sainthood. We can’t imagine Bonello doing something so literal as to make his take on Conclave, so as we await more details, we have a key bit of casting.

In a new profile for Flaunt, Mark Ruffalo revealed he’ll be starring in a new film from Bonello, saying, “There’s plenty [of directors] that I haven’t worked with, but yeah, I’ve been so blessed. I’m always surprised that I’m still going, you know? I’m gonna work with Bertrand Bonello (The Beast, Nocturama, Saint Laurent) soon, which is exciting.”

While Ruffalo didn’t provide any additional details, there were initial reports the film was to begin production this fall, so we’ll have to see if that sticks. Coming off Poor Things and Mickey 17, Ruffalo recently wrapped Lena Dunham’s Good Sex.

“Someone told me, when I came to New York in September, that The Beast is like the sum of all my films,” Bonello told us upon release. “All the films were to go there; this one includes everything. Now I can feel I have to go somewhere else. For the examples you say… Patricia Coma, yeah, she’s the name of the character of Julia Faure in Coma, and she really became obsessed with this project. She was watching the dailies and all the casting and every edited version. She was very, very precious in the dialogue. For example, when Gaspard died, she really helped me in the casting. Yeah: “artistic guide” just by talking every day about the film.”