We’re pleased to exclusively announce that Factory 25, the celebrated Brooklyn-based independent film distribution company, has acquired world rights to distribute writer/director Morgan Evans’ feature directorial debut Micro Budget. With a notable cast of comedians, including Bobby Moynihan, Chris Parnell, Maria Bamford, and Jon Gabrus, the mockumentary captures the disastrous making of an indie movie.

Also starring Brandon Micheal Hall, Patrick Noth, Emilea Wilson, Nichole Sakura, Jordan Rock, Hal Linden, Neil Casey, Mike Mitchell, Don Fanelli, Nate Fernald, Morgan Evans, Kate Flannery, Matt McCoy, and Carla Jimenez, the comedy will receive a February 27th theatrical release in NYC and LA via Alamo Drafthouse followed by other cities across the country, followed by a digital release on March 10th and a Blu-ray release this spring.

Here’s the synopsis: “When Terry discovers he’s about to be a father, he does what any other sane person would do. He moves himself and his nine-months-pregnant wife from Iowa to Los Angeles to shoot a low-budget indie movie and sell it to a streamer. Documented by his cousin Devin’s behind-the-scenes camera crew, Terry suddenly finds that his beliefs about diversity, the #MeToo movement, and what technically qualifies as a properly financed film production put him at odds with, well, every single person who meets him. Featuring a cast of comedy MVPs, Micro Budget follows Terry’s disastrous attempts to make a disaster movie, and his inability to serve a decent lunch.”

See the trailer below.